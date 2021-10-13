Global Air Conditioner (AC) Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global air conditioner (AC) market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018−2024. The global air conditioner (AC) market is expected to be driven by three major countries – China, the US, and Japan during the forecast period. These countries account for more than 70% of the value and over 60% of the volume of air conditioner equipment. Geographically, APAC is the leader in the demand for AC. The consumer acceptance of new and efficient products is low in APAC while the same is high in North America and Western Europe. At the global level, China leads the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) segment, with more than 55% share in sales, followed by Japan, Europe, and South Korea. The demand for multi-split models is growing rapidly across APAC, driven by steady economic progress and commercial office construction growth.

Key Vendors

• Bluestar

• Carrier

• Daikin

• Johnson Controls

• LG

• Midea

• Mitsubishi Electric

Key Vendor Analysis

The global air conditioner (AC) market is highly competitive with a high influx of global, regional, and local players. The majority share of the market is captured by global companies such as Daikin, Voltas, LG, Carrier, and Midea. To maintain a competitive edge with other players, the global players are focusing on developing innovative products and increasing their product portfolio by making considerable investments in R&D. Global companies have come up with new strategies such as the introduction of new products, marketing, and promotional activities, investing in joint ventures, and following dual-brand strategies in some regions to capture the market.

The competitive intensity for the air conditioner market is higher in APAC currently on account of a largely untapped market. Vendors compete on various factors such as brand, geographical presence, product portfolio, features of the products, refrigerants used, power consumption, and efficiency of the products developed.

Air Conditioner Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, applications, and geography.

The demand for single and multi-split models is growing rapidly. The growing electricity consumption has driven the high adoption of grade 1 RAC, with better energy efficiency and low cost. Although window air conditioners are inexpensive, the popularity is declined as they restrict the natural flow of air and light and produce a high level of vibration and noise.

Single split air conditioner devices are majorly replacing window AC models in the residential sector, as they are highly efficient. The efficiency is estimated to be up to 30% more than the other types of devices. Non-inverter types single split devices are majorly in demand in low-income countries as the inverter type has a high installation cost.

Multi-split AC is used to cool multiple rooms. The multi-split segment is one of the fastest-growing as these allow for multiple types of indoor units. The decline in window AC has resulted in the growth of both single and multi-split models. Multi-split devices are mainly used in the commercial sector, especially in small offices.

Commercial air conditioner devices are mainly used to provide air conditioning to a large space making use of highly efficient cooling systems. VRF systems are mainly the HFC-compliant, while packaged models are still dependent on HCFC refrigerant in APAC and the Middle East. Japan, Oceania, and the US to a larger extent have shifted entirely to HFC refrigerants. China and other APAC countries have emerged as major end-users of multi-split devices. VRFs are replacing chillers in many regions and have a higher potential in the future.

As the requirement for air conditioning is growing, the residential sector is exhibiting stronger demand than the commercial sector. The growth in the residential construction market and the replacement market are the major drivers for the demand in the residential sector. Soaring temperatures across regions, due to global warming, have increased the demand even from those regions which were earlier characterized by ideal climatic conditions. Changing climatic conditions, affordability, and lifecycle cost savings play a major role in increasing market demand.

The market study considers the present scenario of the global air conditioner (AC) market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the air conditioner market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the air conditioner market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

