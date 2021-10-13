North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry, Price, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The North America casino gaming equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018–2024. Growing demand for mass-market gaming equipment, increasing demand for electronic gaming tables, growing adoption of AR and VR in gambling, and innovations in slot machine designs are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market is highly concentrated with local and international players operating in the market and capturing a major share of the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect innovations and upgrades in the gambling domain. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Aristocrat, Scientific Games, IGT, Ainsworth, Konami, Incredible Technologies, Everi, and AGS are the key leading vendors in the market. The competition is intense in the US and Canadian markets. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US is high. The adoption rate of gambling among end-users in the US and Canada has been impressive. As a result of increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors that are already present in the traditional gaming market. However, the online presence in the gambling market is set to become a major base for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market.

North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by demand, product type, class type, and geography. In 2018, North America registered the highest revenue growth in new casino gaming equipment. Replacement and expansionary activities are likely to drive the future markets in the US and Canada. North America is expected to incur a majority of revenue from gaming operations through the expansion of the casino industry during the forecast period. North America is the largest market in the world for vendors to earn recurring revenue from lease models. Well established gambling markets in Las Vegas and emerging destinations such as New York is a significant reason for this growth. The recurring equipment segment is expected to be major revenue contributor for equipment manufacturers worldwide.New startups are likely to come with innovative solutions with advanced features while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Further, old legacy systems are likely to be replaced in casinos worldwide, which would propel the market demand for replacement and expansion during the forecast period.

Slot machines, gaming tables, VLTs, video poker machines, and gaming chips are the major sources of revenue for the North America market. Slot machines have evolved considerably, and the segment is witnessing increasing automation. The transformation of slot machines technology from manual to automatic vending machines is a major driver for the growth of the segment.

Class II machines are mostly based on bingo matches. The North American market has been witnessing promising market dynamics for class II machines. Stepper machines are one of the old machines used in casinos worldwide. However, technical innovations have made these machines more appealing and empowered with virtual features along with multiplayer systems. The class II stepper market provides ample growth opportunities as vendors are considering the development of innovative and appealing products in this segment during the forecast period. Class II video machines are creative products to address the demand for tribal customers. Major players in the market have shifted their strategic focus toward emerging markets. As the growth potential of the class II video market is high, vendors are trying to penetrate the respective market. The market for class III steppers is diversified. Major players adopt a multi-channel approach for content commercialization for different installed machines. The development of innovative products is constantly driving the market.

The study considers the present scenario of the North America casino gaming equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The market study includes insights on market segmentation by demand type (new/expansionary and replacement) product types (slot machines, gaming tables, video lottery terminals (VLTs), video poker machines, gaming chips, and others), class types (class II machines, class III machines, others), and geography (North America (US and Canada)).

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the North America Casino Gaming Equipment Market.

