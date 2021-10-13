Global In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market | Industry Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Report 2020-2027

The global in-ear radio communication headset market is expected to reach more than $255 million by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 5% during 2018–2024. The increasing demand for radio headphones from military segment, advancements in communication technologies, and the growing traction of in-ear radio communication headsets in places of worship are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market

• INVISIO

• Phonak

• Honeywell International

• 3M

Key Vendor Analysis of In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market

The global in-ear radio communication headset market is witnessing intense competition in recent years due to the presence of several players in the market catering to a limited number of consumers. The focus is growing on the introduction of integrated intelligent or active hearing protection and radio communication headsets as it provides situational awareness as well as amplification of lower frequency sounds to the users. Further, there is proliferation in number of vendors which are likely to enhance their product portfolio to include both protective communication headsets. The in-ear radio communication headset market vendors are expected to compete on factors such as product features and functionalities rather than price.

In-ear Radio Communication Headset Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by design, types, function, end-users, and geography. Advancements in manufacturing technology and the incorporation of innovative features such as high-fidelity audio delivery, radio communication, and active hearing protection capabilities are increasing the dominance of the both ear segment. The both ear segment constituted the maximum market share of the in-ear radio communication headset market in 2018. The increased demand from public safety and hospitality segments is the primary driver for the growth of single-ear headsets. Technical enhancements are expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.

A wide application of wired in-ear radio communication earpieces in the defense and public safety and industrial segments is a key reason for the high market share of the segment. Increased connectivity, minimal disruption from electromagnetic waves, and cost-effectiveness are other major drivers for the high adoption of wired in-ear headphones. Wireless radio communication headsets are finding increasing application in tactical and surveillance operations. Technology innovations are the major driver for the growth of wireless headsets.

The protective communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2018, the communication only segment was dominated by Europe. The growing hospitality sector is expected to boost the demand for communication only headsets. Hence, vendors are looking forward to partnerships with hotels, restaurants, and security agencies, which are further expected to drive the radio communication headset market worldwide.

The defense and public safety segment accounted for the major share of the radio communication hearing protection headset market in 2018. The prevention of false communication, reduction of low-intensity ambient noises, and an increase in situational awareness are the major factors driving the segment. The growing awareness of noise-induced hearing loss in developing markets, including India and China, bodes well for lower-priced passive hearing protection devices. APAC is expected to witness an increase in manufacturing output and growth in NIHL awareness during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the in-ear radio communication headset market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. The study covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the in-ear radio communication headset market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the in-ear radio communication headset market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the in-ear radio communication headset market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the in-ear radio communication headset market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

