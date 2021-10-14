Global Smart Diapers Market | Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Development, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global smart diapers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2018–2024. The introduction of smart diapers is taking the diaper market to new heights. Smart diapers not only help to prevent wetness and spoilage, but they also monitor sleeping and breathing patterns. Manufacturers are developing fluff-less diapers that help to absorb extra liquids. They are manufacturing fluff-less ones in which the core is made of superabsorbent polymer merged between two layers. These help to absorb extra liquids. The demand is expected to increase, especially from child and adult segment during the forecast period. Hence, the adoption of baby diapers with less fluff pulp is likely to increase the demand for smart diapers. The incorporation of advanced technology such as smart diaper moisture detection system, which can sense humidity and notify parents through smartphones, is expected to have a positive influence on market growth during the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for adult diapers that can detect incontinence episodes is underpinning the growth of smart diapers globally. Therefore, adult smart diapers are expected to witness rapid growth in those countries that have a significant population aging 60 years or above.

Key Vendor Analysis

The smart diapers market is characterized by the presence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors. However, as global players increase their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Further, vendors are focusing to increase their presence in the region, mitigate the loss of patent protection, and achieve high economies of scale. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in innovations and M&As.

Smart Diapers Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by end-users, distribution, and geography. The ability of adult diapers to eliminate the disconnect between the caretaker and the patient is one of the major factors for the growth of the adults and elderly segment. The segment is likely to emerge as the largest end-user of the smart diapers market during the forecast period. Vendors have introduced smart diaper sensors along with mobile applications, which allow the caretaker or healthcare professionals to track and monitor the diaper condition. Thus, smart diapers enable caretakers with timely alerts to better alleviate health challenges arising due to continuous diaper usage. Such advancements allow smart diaper companies to cater their products to several adult and elderly consumer segments, thereby contributing to the growth of smart diapers market. Nuclear families and working parents are the major potential end-users of smart baby diapers.

With the advent of e-commerce and specialty stores for baby products, the diaper business has changed in the last 10 years. Offline channels such as supermarket and baby specialty stores continue to dominate the market, however, the online presence is increasing and is expected to grow faster than offline distribution channels. The emergence of several start-ups that offer incontinence solutions is likely to increase the market share online. Manufacturers have strengthened their distribution channels across the world and ensure the easy availability of diapers.

The study considers the present scenario of the smart diapers market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global smart diapers market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global smart diapers market.

