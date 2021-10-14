Pet Grooming Products Market | Industry Analysis, Growth, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The pet grooming products market is expected to reach close to $6 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during 2018–2024. The increased adoption of shelter pets, the growth of mobile pet grooming services, the high demand for organic, natural, and eco-friendly products, the popularity of the pet humanization concept, and the increase in online retailing are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Key Vendors Analysis

The global pet grooming market is fragmented in nature, where market vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ from region to region and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, the future market growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, measure, and adapt to constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products promptly. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global vendors with few local vendors and regional vendors who are finding it challenging to compete with global players, especially in terms of quality and technology. The competition in the pet grooming products market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Several players are expected to widen their reach during the forecast period, particularly in the APAC region.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, pets, distribution channels, and geography. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the pet shampoo market is the rising pet care awareness worldwide. Vendors are continuously introducing specialized pet shampoos and conditioners which is contributing to the growth of the pet care market.

The increased availability of grooming products through online as well as offline channels is likely to drive the pet brush and comb, and nail clippers market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing grooming expos are boosting the pet grooming products market.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution modes of pet products in the pet grooming products market. Grooming products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as pet superstores and pet shops, veterinary clinics, supermarkets and hypermarkets and other stores such as departmental stores, pet breeders, variety stores, warehouse clubs, pharmacies and drugstore, and kiosks.

The growing trend of pet humanization and the increased demand for premium pet products have boosted the retail distribution market significantly. Further, the onset of mass-premium products has led to the sale of premium products in mass merchants, thereby increasing the sale of pet products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Pet specialty stores, veterinary clinics, and online retailing are the other modes of product distribution, which are significantly contributing to the pet grooming market. Internet retailing constituted over 6% of the market share in 2018. However, this distribution model is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increased preference of millennials to shop online and the availability of attractive subscription programs.

The study considers the present scenario of the pet grooming market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the pet grooming products market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the pet grooming market.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the pet grooming market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the pet grooming products market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the pet grooming products market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the pet grooming products market.

