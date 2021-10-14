Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2027: Size, Share, Industry Price, Report and Forecast

The electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is expected to reach more than $2 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 27% during 2018–2024. The rise in the retail environment is one of the prominent factors driving the global ESL market. The growing trend of retail stores to reduce the number of paper sheets to label price tags is driving the global electronic shelf label market. The introduction of dynamic pricing in-store through ESL has led retailers to provide a holistic experience to consumers, thereby driving the demand in the global market. Also, the replacement demand from retailers in developed economies is a major growth factor in the market.

Key Vendors

• SES-imagotag

• Pricer

• Displaydata Ltd.

• Altierre Corp.

• DIGI

Key Vendor Analysis

In terms of sales, revenues, and innovation, the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is dominated by two major players − Pricer and SES Imagotag. Price, replacement, and integrated services, portfolio depth, and brand reach are the major factors that help vendors to remain competitive in the market. Many ESL installation contracts often turn into a multi-year arrangement wherein the service includes the supply of tags (electronic price tag, digital price tag), price, and supply analytics, POS hardware, and software. Further, the competition in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Electronic Shelf Label Market (ESL Market): Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by display type, technology, end-user, and geography.

The vendor facing segment held the largest share of the electronic shelf label market (ESL market) in 2018. Europe was the largest market for vendor facing technology, which was followed by the APAC region. Radiofrequency, which is a subset of vendor facing technology, has universal application and is regulated through agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and the Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT) in Europe.

In terms of value, Europe was the leader in the customer-facing ESL market in 2018. The expanding retail market coupled with increasing labor costs is driving retailers to adopt a centralized labeling system, which is driving the demand for customer-facing shelf labels in the region. However, Latin America is likely to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The increased automation in the retail industry, along with expanding organized retail, is driving the demand for customer-facing ESL in Latin America.

The electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) by end-users is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, drugstores, and others. The adoption of ESL is currently driven by hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, which are looking for better leverage technology to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and tackle the growing threat from the e-commerce sector. The high presence of stock keeping units and high distribution stores across locations makes the implementation of the shelf labels more favorable than other retail store formats.

LCD, EPD (E-Paper or Electrophoretic Displays), and OLED are the three major display technologies in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market). Currently, the LCD segment is dominating the market in terms of volume. However, the adoption of EPDs has been growing, and they are expected to grow faster than other display technologies during the forecast period. Manufacturers have started to adopt EPD displays due to low-power consumption, high visibility, and paper-like display.

The study considers the present scenario of the global ESL market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. The study covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market).

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market).

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market).

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market).

