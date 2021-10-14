Hemp Milk Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

The hemp milk market is likely to reach around $454 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16% during 2018–2024. The hemp milk market is undergoing several transformations. The market is gaining traction due to the growing number of health-conscious population, rising demand for organic food and beverages, and a growing awareness of fitness.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91493

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Hudson River Foods

• Pacific Foods of Oregon INC.

• Wild HARVEST

• The Fix

• Organic Hemp Milk Australia

• Braham & Murray

• Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

Key Vendor Analysis

The hemp milk market is fragmented in nature, where market vendors are competing based on product quality, product innovations, and competitive pricing. The future market growth mainly depends on the ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products promptly. Further, the market is likely to remain highly competitive and volatile, and the competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in milk production technological innovations.

Hemp Milk Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by variants, category, product type, distribution, and geography. The hemp milk market by flavors can be segmented into flavored and unflavored. The unflavored segment captured nearly three-fourths market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. Unflavored hemp milk has a high quantity of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids with low-fat content. These features are the major reasons for its high demand.

The hemp milk market by category can be segmented into sweetened and unsweetened. The sweetened milk segment is dominating the global hemp milk market. Enhanced taste and innovative flavors are the primary factors for the augmented growth of the sweetened segment. The unsweetened hemp milk market, on the other hand, is growing fast and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period.

The market by products can be segmented into organic and non-organic. The organic segment captured about three-fourths of the market in 2018. The growing awareness of organic food and the increasing per capita on organic food products are expected to boost the demand for organic hemp milk during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91493

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The hemp milk market by distribution can be segmented into online and offline. The offline market is growing profusely and captured more than three-fourths of the market in 2018. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated offline sales, with a share of 55% in 2018. Retail stores provide lucrative offers and discounts, which help to gain the attraction of consumers.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Flavor

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Category

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

This research report on the global hemp milk market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by variants (flavored and unflavored), categories (sweetened and unsweetened), products (organic and non-organic), distribution channels (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA).

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the hemp milk market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the hemp milk market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the hemp milk market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the hemp milk market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

United Kingdom: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Turkey: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Switzerland: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Sweden: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Spain: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Slovenia: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market

Slovakia: Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market