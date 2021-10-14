US Earphones And Headphones Market Demand, Trends, Industry, Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The US earphones and headphones market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR more than 12% during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting new technologies to develop next-gen headphones, thereby driving the US earphones and headphones market. Exponential growth has been witnessed in the use of smart and wearable devices, which is expected to drive the demand for earphones and headphones. A significant trend observed worldwide is the introduction of true wireless earphones, which was introduced by Bragi in 2015. With a keen eye on the changing market landscape, vendors such as JBL, Apple, and Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, launched wireless earbuds, which incorporate several smart features in their earphones.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91450

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major Vendors in US Earphones and Headphones Market:

• Apple

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy

• LG Electronics

Key Vendor Analysis

With the regular technological advancements, the US earphones and headphones market is likely to witness the implementation of IoT in headphones, the availability of real-time language translation features, and the integration of smartphones with hearing aids. Currently, earbuds are not used only as a consumer good, but they are also becoming fashion accessories. The prominent vendors in US earphones and headphones market are actively involved in strategic acquisitions and mergers, which are expected to make profitable results during the forecast period.

US Earphones and Headphones Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, end users, features, types, and distribution channel.

The US earphones and headphones market by technology can be classified into wired, wireless, and truly wireless. Wireless earphones have witnessed tremendous growth and captured more than one-third of the earphones market in the US. Hassle free usage, high-quality sound, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and integration with home entertainment systems are driving the sale of wireless headphones.

Entertainment, sports and fitness, and gaming sectors are the prominent end-users of earbuds. In terms of revenue, the entertainment sector dominates more than one-third of the market. A significant number of consumers are also using headphones during fitness and gaming activities. Vendors are focusing on introducing high-quality headphones that are compatible with advanced Bluetooth devices. These devices are high in demand among music enthusiasts. Headphones manufacturers are also collaborating with several music artists to launch special edition headphones.

The US earphones and headphones market by features can be categorized into smart and non-smart. Smart headphones connect the smartphone and other smart devices using wire-free technologies such as Bluetooth, NFS, and IR. They have evolved from offering a style quotient to resolving real-time challenges. These headphones are loaded with modern, advanced features such as virtual assistants, gesture recognition, biometric monitoring, voice controls, and language translation. The rising adoption of wireless headphones is driving the US earphones and headphones market, including wired and wireless headphones.

Recent technological advancements in on-ear headphones have increased demand and improved the quality of on-ear headphones. The US earphones and headphones market is also witnessing an increase in the number of vendors that have added new on-ear headphone models to their portfolio.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91450

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive shops, and online stores are the major distribution channels in the US earphones and headphones market. Online stores are expected to be the largest distribution channel due to the growing internet penetration, increasing smartphone users base, and growing online shopping trend. Amazon is one of the leading online retailers in the US market. Exclusive stores are also gaining momentum, and they are likely to drive the sale during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Feature Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-use Type

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Recent technological advancements in on-ear headphones have increased demand and improved the quality of on-ear headphones. The US earphones and headphones market is also witnessing an increase in the number of vendors that have added new on-ear headphone models to their portfolio.

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the US earphones and headphones market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the US earphones and headphones market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US earphones and headphones market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the US earphones and headphones market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Mexico: Floor Coverings Market

Canada: Floor Coverings Market

North America: Floor Coverings Market

United Arab Emirates: Floor Coverings Market

Saudi Arabia: Floor Coverings Market

Specialty Ceramics Market

Sandwich Glass Market