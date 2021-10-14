Global Smart Smoke Detector Market Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

The global smart smoke detector market is expected to reach more than $2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 12% during 2018–2024. The surge in demand for photoelectric and hardwired with battery detectors will drive the global market during the forecast period. The increasing need for fire safety devices is influencing the adoption of smart smoke detecting systems in the commercial sector. Constant product enhancements and the launch of new features are the keys to achieve high sales growth in the global market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91444

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major Vendors in the Market:

• Nest Labs

• Samsung Electronics

• Roost

• Huawei

Key Vendor Analysis

The smart smoke detector market has highly diversified as each geography has its own competitive dynamics. The North American market can be termed as the most competitive market due to high product reach, increasing market demand, and the presence of several players. The US is the most lucrative market in North America due to the growing adoption of photoelectric and dual smoke detector solutions.

Smart Smoke Detector Market – Segmentation

The report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, applications, and geography.

The global smart smoke detector market by product type is segmented into photoelectric detectors, ionization detectors, and others. The photoelectric segment dominated the global market, occupying approximately 80% revenue in 2018. With changing technological trends, vendors are facing the challenge of selecting an apt sensor for their next generation smart detectors. Hence, the high efficiency of photoelectric sensors makes an optimal choice. Thus, vendors are continuously offering smart and advanced products.

The smart smoke detector market by end-user is classified into commercial, industrial, residential, educational institutions, and government. The commercial sector dominated the global market and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2024. The sector is the highest adopter of smoke detecting devices due to the stringent compliance of fire safety norms laid down by regulatory bodies. The use of smoke detecting devices in industrial sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, plants, and powerhouses will further boost the growth of these devices in the industrial sector. The residential end-user segment is likely to witness rapid and considerable growth in CAGRs during the forecast period due to the rise in home automation and the implementation of stringent fire safety regulations.

The global smart smoke detector market by power sources is divided into hardwired, battery-powered, and hardwired with battery. In terms of revenue, the hardwired segment is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The implementation of stringent safety regulations is a primary driver for hardwired devices. Easy installation and long battery life are the factors attributed to the increased demand for battery-powered detectors. However, the battery-powered segment is likely to face strong competition from the hardwired and hardwired with battery detector segments. Hardwired-battery detectors are slowly gaining popularity due to the extensive protection they offer.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91444

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Key Market Insights

1. An analysis of the global smart smoke detector market in terms of market sizing and growth opportunities during the forecast period 2019−2024

2. Comprehensive insights about current industry trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, and market challenges in the global smart smoke detector market

3. A complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global market

4. A detailed summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Glassine Paper Market

Flat Glass Coating Market

Defoliant Market

Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market

Cellulose Plastics Market

Cactus Extract Market

Atmospheric Heat Market