Earphones And Headphones Market In Latin America Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The earphones and headphones market in Latin America is expected to generate revenue more than $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Growing mergers and acquisitions among vendors are promoting and encouraging to use new-age headphones, thereby driving the earphones and headphones market in Latin America. The exponential growth witnessed in the use of smart and wearable devices is driving the demand for earphones and headphones. The study provides an in-depth and segmental market analysis of the market by product types, end-user type, technology type, feature type, and geography. It provides a comprehensive market and segmental analysis of the earphones and headphones market in Latin America.

Leading Vendors in Earphones and Headphones Market in Latin America

• Apple

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy

Key Vendor Analysis

The use of smartphones and connected mobile devices to stream music or watch videos online is expected to increase demand for headphones. There is significant demand for specialized, high-end, better sound quality wireless headphones, which is fulfilled by specialized companies such as Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. Many diversified companies such as Apple, Plantronics, and LG are also catering to improving market demand.

The convergence of smart headphones and hearing solutions is expected to gain traction in the future. In 2014, Apple licensed a proprietary variant of the Bluetooth Smart protocol for hearing-aid manufacturers, thereby allowing them to build products that can stream voice and music from an iPhone as well as operate as a hearing aid. Therefore, technological enhancements in the earphones and headphones market in Latin America are expected to drive substantial growth during the forecast period.

Earphones and Headphones Market in Latin America – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, end-user, feature, type, and geography

The earphones and headphones market in Latin America by technology is categorized into wired, wireless, and truly wireless. The wired earphones segment dominated the headphone market in Latin America in 2018.The segment accounted for around 46% and 60% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively.

The sound quality offered by wired headphones is better as there is no compression for the transmission of audio signals from the device to the headphone. However, the technology used for wired headphones has advanced, and several models offer high-fidelity sound at relatively affordable prices. The demand for wired headphones is due to low price, low-brand loyalty, easy availability, and easy handling. They are available with 3.5 mm jack, lightning port, and type-C port.

The earphone market by end-user can be categorized into three major segments – entertainment, sports and fitness, and gaming. The entertainment segment dominated the earphones and headphones market in Latin America in 2018, with the highest market share of around 91% in terms of revenue. A significant number of consumers are also using these headphones for fitness and gaming purposes.

The fast-evolving music industry and the growing trend of online music streaming have impacted the earphones and headphones market in Latin America immensely. Music enthusiasts worldwide are investing in high-end quality products to have a personalized and better-listening experience.

In terms of features, headphones can be categorized into smart and non-smart. Smart headphones connect the smartphone and other smart devices using wire-free technologies such as Bluetooth, NFC, and IR. Smart headphones have evolved from offering a style quotient to resolving real-time challenges. They are loaded with modern, advanced features such as virtual assistants, gesture recognition, biometric monitoring, voice controls, and language translation. The rising adoption of wireless headphones is driving the smart headphones market in Latin America, including wired and wireless headphones.

The earphones and headphones market in Latin America by product types can be classified into in-ear (wired, wireless, truly wireless), on-ear (wired and wireless), over-ear (wired and wireless). The in-ear wireless earphones segment is likely to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR close to 10% during the forecast period.

The transition from conventional earbuds to in-ear model ones has increased market shares of the in-ear earphones segment in Latin America rapidly. In-ear earphones are widely used due to several factors such as compactness, increased mobility, noise cancellation, and convenience.

The study considers the present scenario of the headphones and earphones market in Latin America and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Latin American market.

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of earphones and headphones market in Latin America for the forecast period 2019−2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the earphones and headphones market in Latin America

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the earphones and headphones market in Latin America

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the earphones and headphones market in Latin America

