Global Pressure Washer Market 2020 | Price Trends, Industry Overview, Growth and Forecast till 2027

The global pressure washer market is expected to reach revenue of around $3 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR more than 3% during the forecast period. The global pressure washer market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, which compete based on quality, technology, services, and price. With expanding technological innovations and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, the competition is expected to intensify further. Leading vendors are investing in R&D activities to develop customer-centric products with high capacities and long battery life. The market is witnessing advancements in terms of capabilities, versatility, and utility. The market in North America and Europe is comparatively mature and is mainly driven by continuous product innovations by the key players in the market.

Major Vendors in the Market are:

• Alfred Karcher

• Nilfisk

• Robert Bosch

• Briggs & Stratton Corp.

• FNA Group

Key Vendor Analysis

The global pressure washer market is highly consolidated, and new players are entering the market to leverage lucrative business opportunities. Leading vendors in the market are focusing on integrating the latest technology with washers. Leading companies are likely to compete in the market in terms of performance, compatibility, reliability, quality, price, and market recognition.

Pressure Washer Market – Segments

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by power sources, end-users, output types, and geographies.

The global pressure washer market by power sources can be categorized into electricity, gas, and battery. The electric pressure washing segment captures more than half of the global pressure washer market, followed by gas and battery power washer segments. A washer with a maximum pressure of around 2500 PSI is generally used for domestic purposes, including cleaning small decks, patios, furniture, and stain removal.

The pressure washer market by output can be categorized into 0 to 1500 PSI type, 1501 to 3000 PSI type, 3001 to 4000 PSI type, and 4000 PSI+ type. The 1500 to 3000 PSI type segment dominated more than half of the pressure washer market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

The pressure washer market consists of three types of end-users – residential, commercial, and contract cleaners. The residential segment accounted for more than one-third of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The increase in dual-income households and the growth of aging population are expected to increase the market size of the residential pressure washer market.

The global pressure washer market report covers market sizing and forecasting, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor profiling. The study includes insights on segmentation by power sources (electric, battery, gas), output types (0-1500 PSI, 1501-3000PSI, 3001-4000 PSI, and 4000+ PSI), end-users (residential, commercial, and contract cleaners), and geographies (Europe, North America, APAC, and Latin America).

Key Market Insights

1. The analysis of the global pressure washer market in terms of market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024

2. Comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers in the global market

3. Discussion on the latest market enablers, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

4. A complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global market

5. A detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain a competitive advantage

