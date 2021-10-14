Sexual Wellness Market in Europe Industry Demand, Trends, Analysis, Price, Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2024

The Europe sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2018−2024.The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market, developing digital wellness strength, progressive investor confidence across sex-tech ventures are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market during the forecast period. Europe sexual wellness market is witnessing strategic investment by small and mid-sized equity firms and other sources. These investments are expected to facilitate an enhanced customer engagement along with more influx of vendors, thus boosting the market growth. Besides, various consumer and technology trends prevailing in the region is also improvising the market scenario. Further, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are certain key growing countries driving the demand for sexual wellness products in Europe during the forecast period. Strategic consolidations adopted by vendors across countries coupled with the emergence of daring start-ups are one of the substantial factors facilitating the Europe sexual wellness market growth. Another crucial factor being looked upon by vendors is the long-standing untapped opportunity of serving women more comprehensively via gender-neutral tones, which is likely to contribute to the market growth.

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Major Vendors LifeStyles, KarexBerhad, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, Okamoto, BeateUhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, Billy Boy, BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise

Global vendors with huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the Europe sexual wellness market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Further, manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

The Europe sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Netherland, Turkey, and Czech Republic).

Europe sexual wellness market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. The increasing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market. To gain profit, the sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and “starter kits” for inquisitive customers. In addition, discrete packaging is also helping the market to prosper, especially in developing economies.

The augmented demand by governments, NGOs, and foundations for distribution among several countries is a significant factor contributing to the increased demand for condoms. As end-users are becoming adventurous and open to experimentation, the appetite for fashion-forward and provocative sensual lingerie is increasing in the market share. The demand for sexual lubricants has majorly been concentrated in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The demand for other products, which mainly consist of sexual enhancement supplements, is growing at a steady pace. The Europe sexual wellness market is also witnessing a proliferated demand for herbal products as they are free from any side-effects contrary to allopathic products.

The male end-users segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2018. Condoms and sex toys are observing huge demand by male customers in the market. The sexual wellness market is witnessing a shift due to the increased introduction of women sexual products. For instance, female condoms, vibrators, dildos are gaining traction in the market. Thus, the increased demand for innovative sexual products is attracting new start-ups to enter the market as well. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the market for females.

Sexual wellness products are primarily sold through retail channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. The entry of leading condom manufacturers with decade-old established retail presence has increased the sale of sex toys and lubricants through retail stores. Further, the growth in online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Male

• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Types

• Retail

• Online

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe sexual wellness market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Gender

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

