Enteral Feeding Devices Market Business Opportunities, Top Key Players, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Price, and Forecast 2020-2024

The global enteral feeding devices market is likely to cross $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during 2018–2024.

The rise in the patient population with malnutrition, the high demand for tube feeding among cancer patients, the increased demand for low-profile enterostomy feeding tubes, and high growth opportunities from developing market are some of the prominent factors that will help to boost the enteral feeding devices market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91513

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

Major Vendors in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé, Vygon, Abbott, ALCOR Scientific

The global enteral feeding devices market is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering an array of feeding pumps, feeding tubes, and related accessories/consumables. Key players are pursuing several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product bundling strategy, acquisition, geographic expansions, product portfolio enhancement, and contract agreements with end-users to garner large shares in the market. Major players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic acquisitions will continue to be an important competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share.

Technological advancements, development in PEG techniques, and the shift of healthcare provisions from expensive hospital to community settings are also contributing to the significant growth of home enteral tube feeding. Also, the improved quality of feeding devices and innovation will increase their adoption globally during the forecast period.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, end-users, patients, applications, and geography. Enteral feeding pumps are dominating the market globally and captured around half of the enteral feeding devices market in 2018. Low risk of complications with the usage of these feeding pumps, technological improvements in feeding designs, and augmented demand for various pumps in ambulatory and home care settings are cohesively contributing to the growth of the segment. Further, the revenue from accessories/consumables is recurring in nature, which is helping vendors to strategize their sales volume and profit margins by expanding their existing accessories/consumables product portfolio. Vendors are thus implementing initiatives such as product bundling strategies to maximize their consumables.

Hospitals emerged as the largest end-user in the enteral feeding devices market in 2018. The increased usage and demand for tube feeding in hospital settings is the primary growth factor of the segment. Ambulatory care facilities are growing significantly and are expected to grow with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Several patients are increasingly opting for tube feeding in ambulatory facilities such as nursing homes, acute care centers, and private clinics due to their easy accessibility.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91513

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Depending on the age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. The adult segment held the largest share and captured around three-fourths of the market in 2018. The growing prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal(GI) diseases that result in dysphagia and malnutrition in patients, coupled with the growing elderly population can be attributed for the dominant share of this segment. The growing number of preterm births and the increasing incidences of malnutrition among infants and adolescents are fueling the demand for tube feeding in the pediatrics segment. Further, the demand is likely to come majorly from developing and low-income countries, where preterm births, malnutrition among pregnant women and children are relatively higher than in developed countries.

In 2018, the oncology segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market with a share of around 30%. Inncreasing prevalence of cancer is one of the major reasons for the rise in malnutrition, which, is propelling the usage of enteral feeding devices. Increasing incidences of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, short bowel syndrome, acute and chronic pancreatitis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) worldwide are majorly contributing to the demand for tube feeding for gastroenterology applications. Further, the neurological segment is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Technology

• Enteral Feeding Pumps

• Enteral Feeding Tubes

• Accessories &Consumables

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Facilities

• Home Care

Market Segmentation by Patients

• Adults

• Pediatrics

Market Segmentation by Applications

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Cardiology and Pulmonology

• Others

This research report on the enteral feeding devices market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by technology (enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, accessories and consumables), end-users (hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, and home care), patients (adults and pediatrics), applications (oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology and pulmonology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Patient Group

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91513

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the global enteral feeding devices market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the global enteral feeding devices market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global enteral feeding devices market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global enteral feeding devices market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Digital Marketing Software Market

Chlorinating Agents Market

Cetyl Ethylhexanoate Market

Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate Market

Business Intelligence Market

Arachidyl Behenate Market

Arachidyl Alcohol Market