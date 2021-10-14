Beauty Devices Market Provides Business Economy With Innovative Growth Forecast 2020- 2027

The beauty devices market was valued at US$ 29,648.11 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 80,741.48 million by 2027.

Beauty devices are made and sold for the purpose of enhancing the physical attractiveness of users. These devices come in handy and are very useful for the cosmetic usage area including skin related issues, such as acne, wrinkles and scars usage areas among others. The growth of the market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as preference toward increasing prevalence of age related skin issues, changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness. However, undesirable side effects are expected to restraint the growth of the beauty devices market during the forecast years.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008260/

Leading companies operating in the beauty devices marketare NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, TRIA BEAUTY, FOREO, YA-MAN LTD, ZIIP, Silk’n, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.,MTGCo.,Ltd among others.

The global beauty devices market, based on the device type, is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and phot rejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. The hair removal devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, the light/LED therapy and phot rejuvenation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to their increasing usage in home applications. Moreover, LED light therapy is gaining popularity in both dermatologist offices and at home. Using different LED wavelengths, this skincare technique helps in treating acne, reduce inflammation, and promote anti-aging effects.

Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting about 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience the onset of minor acne. The costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded US$ 1.2 billion, and more than 5.1 million people had sought medical treatment for acne, primarily children and young adults, in 2013.

Moreover, one in 10 people develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime, and it affects up to 25% of children and 2–3% of adults. Furthermore, over a quarter (28%) of women under 25 even admit that they regularly worry about their signs of aging, and this number has increased to 42% for those aged 25–34 and 54% for those aged 35–44. In addition, the poll of 2,000 women across the US, conducted by Dermatome, found that the young women have started using products to reduce the signs of aging much sooner than older women.

The report segments global beauty devices market as follows:

Global Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Phot rejuvenation Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Rejuvenation Devices

Others

Global Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area

Salon

Home

Spa

Global Beauty Devices Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail

E-commerce

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008260/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]