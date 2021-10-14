Homecare Beds Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Valuation and Gain (2021-2028)

The Homecare Beds Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered

A home care bed is assistive equipment used at home and has unique features for the patient’s comfort and well-being. These beds possess features such as adjustable height for the entire bed, the head, the feet, adjustable side rails, and electronic buttons to operate the bed. These beds are covered in Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) as durable medical equipment (DME) when prescribed by the physician for home use.

Market Dynamics

The homecare beds market is driving due to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and increasing number of accidents leading to spinal cord injuries. Moreover, benefits offered by the homecare beds is likely to create growth opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Medline Industries Inc.

Malvestio S.P.A.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Merivaara Corp.

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Lojer Group

Amico Corporation

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Market Segmentation

The Homecare beds market is segmented on the basis of product type, and usage. Based on product type the market is segmented as manual homecare bed, and electric homecare bed. Usage segment is segmented into acute care, long term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Homecare beds market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Homecare beds market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Homecare beds market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Homecare beds market in these regions.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

