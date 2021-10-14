Workforce Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast by 2028

The latest Workforce Management Software market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data.

Top key players covered in this report:

ADP, Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Huntington Business Systems

Kronos Incorporated

Nice Systems Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Reflexis Systems, Inc.

SAP AG

UKG Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

ActivTrak

Verint

Infor

…

Workforce management applications are used to create best-fit schedules for employees, help companies to track time and attendance as well as administer absence and leave of their employees. Manufacturing industry has garnered high adoption of workforce management solutions as it helps them measure an employee’s productivity and helps them to manage and retain a high-performing workforce. This in turn has positively impacted the workforce management market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on deployment type, the global workforce management software market is segmented into cloud, on-premises On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into workforce scheduling, time and attendance management, workforce analytics, absence management and performance management, others



Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into government and defense, BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, retail, manufacturing, others

Workforce Management Software Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

