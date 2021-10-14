Light Therapy Industry 2021 Global Market Outlook, Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts

Light therapy also known as bright light therapy or phototherapy, is a method used to treat medical conditions by exposure to artificial light. During light therapy, the patient sits or works near light therapy box. The box emits bright light that mimics natural outdoor light which affects brain chemicals that are associated with mood and sleep, relieving from the disease symptoms. Light therapy is used to treat types of depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), dementia, psoriasis, sleep disorders and other conditions.

Increase in prevalence of depression and mental disorder, rising application of light therapy for skin diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for such treatments drives light therapy market growth. Moreover, high adoption of light therapy devices like light boxes and handled devices is also expected to influence the market growth. However, side effects associated with the treatment is likely to restrain the global light therapy market over the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key light therapy companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the light therapy market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aura Daylight, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Northern Light Technology, Beurer, PhotoMedex, Inc., Nature Bright, Verilux, Inc., Klarstein, and Zepter International.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Light Therapy Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Light Therapy market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report analyzes factors affecting Light therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the light therapy market in these regions.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Light Therapy market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Light Therapy Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Light Therapy Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

