Educational Robot Market 2021 Research Report Overview by Top Key Players, Opportunities, Key Drivers, Application and Regional Outlook To 2028

This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics. Educational robots are specific task-based robots that enhance the scientific and technological atmosphere in schools & institutions. They transfer knowledge to its users with the help of latest technology and AI. They imply effective scientific learning, and serve as a companion cum teacher to kids. They teach and provide real world knowledge and application of math, science, programming and engineering, thereby facilitating easy and fun learning.

Educational Robot Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Educational Robot Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Humanoid, Non-Humanoid), Education Level (Elementary & High School Education, Higher Education, Special Education), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

Global educational robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of educational robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Educational Robot Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Educational Robot Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Educational Robot Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Educational Robot industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Educational Robot Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.• The 360-degree Educational Robot overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

