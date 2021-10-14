Electronic Toll Collection Market Research Report by Regional Outlook, Trend, Share, Size, Application, Growth and Forecast to 2028

Electronic Toll Collection Market report gives description about the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The research studies of this market document helps to evaluate several important parameters that can be mentioned as investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Global Electronic Toll Collection market research analysis brings together a vast market place clearly into the focus.

Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others), Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others), Offering (Hardware, Back Office & Other Services), Application (Highways, Urban Areas), Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 As per study key players of this market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon Company, Conduent Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Vinci SA, Siemens AG, EFKON, Neology Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Abertis, Quarterhill Inc.,

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Reduction of traffic congestion and environmental pollution due to availing electronic toll collection is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption of cashless facilities due to the development and government initiatives to build smart cities is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High operation costs of these tolls is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of growth of the infrastructure required in the developing economies and regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Segmentation:

By Type Transponder/Tag-Based Others

By Technology Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) Others Video Analytics/Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Satellite-Based GNSS/GPS (Global Navigation Satellite System/Global Positioning System) Weigh-in-Motion

By Offering Hardware Back Office & Other Services By Application Highways Urban Areas

By Parameters of Toll Amount Distance Based Point Based Time Based Perimeter Based



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electronic Toll Collection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Electronic Toll Collection market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Electronic Toll Collection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Electronic Toll Collection

Chapter 4: Presenting Electronic Toll Collection Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Electronic Toll Collection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Electronic Toll Collection competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Electronic Toll Collection industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Electronic Toll Collection marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Electronic Toll Collection industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Electronic Toll Collection market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Electronic Toll Collection market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Electronic Toll Collection industry.

