Sales Intelligence Market 2021 SWOT Analysis By Key Players: List Partners Inc. (LPI), RelPro Inc, Zoho Corporation

Sales intelligence combines technologies, applications, and practices for collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of information vital to the business from the sales point of view. The methods of integrating analytics have immensely helped in gaining valuable insights. Increased competitions and growing rates of data decay are key factors contributing to the growth of sales intelligence solutions. An increasing number of small & medium enterprises are moving to these platforms for lead generations and sales closure, creating a favorable landscape in the forecast period.

The sales intelligence market is projected to grow profoundly in the forecast period on account of the enhanced focus of enterprises on adopting analytics-based solutions to achieve customer targeting and connect rates. The increasing popularity of data-rich solutions in sales conversion is further propelling the growth of the sales intelligence market. However, complexities associated with maintaining data integrity is a restricting factor for market growth. Nonetheless, automation of the pre-sales process using artificial intelligence and machine learning offers symbolic growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Major vendors covered in this report:

DiscoverOrg

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B)

EverString Limited

Infogroup Inc.

InsideView Technologies, Inc.

LeadGenius (MobileWorks, Inc.)

LinkedIn (Microsoft Corporation)

List Partners Inc. (LPI)

RelPro, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Sales Intelligence market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Sales Intelligence market segments and regions. Complete examination of Sales Intelligence Market Based on current investigation and future examination, which depends on notable information additionally included in this Reports.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

By component, the market is segmented as software and services.

Based on application, the market is segmented as analytics and reporting, lead management, data management, and others.

By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs.

The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.

Sales Intelligence Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Major Features of Sales Intelligence Market Report:



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Sales Intelligence market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Sales Intelligence market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

