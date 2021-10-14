Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Evolving Technology, SWOT Analysis by Players: Nokia Corp., Oracle, Summit Tech

Global Rich Communication Services Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Rich communications service (RCS) is the platform which enables enriched communication services/experiences beyond simple text, a universal solution providing consumers with instant messaging, live video, and file sharing across all types of communication devices. The study tracks the current adoption and anticipated future trends related to RCS, which is a protocol between mobile operators and phones, that is expected to replace the traditional SMS-based communications.

Major vendors covered in this report:

D2 Technologies Inc.

Infinite Computer Solutions Inc.

Interop Technologies LLC.

Mavenir

Neusoft Corporation

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Summit Tech

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Vodafone plc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Rich Communication Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Rich Communication Services market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on deployment, the global rich communication services market is segmented into on-premise, on-cloud

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into social presence information, social networks aggregation, media sharing and chat, VOIP, IP video call

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into individual, enterprise

Rich Communication Services Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

