Vision Positioning Market 2021 SWOT Analysis By Players: Cognex Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Infsoft GmbH

The vision positioning system provides real-time information about the surrounding in which they are installed. Increasing demand for drones from media and entertainment and agriculture are fueling the growth of the vision positioning market. Vision positioning is used for both indoor and outdoor position tracking that is also propelling the growth of the vision positioning market.

The vision positioning is the advanced positioning system used for various applications such as in cars, jets, drones, space vehicle, and among others, henceforth increasing demand for the vision positioning market. However, the strict rules and regulation for export of the system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the vision positioning market. The growing application of automated guided vehicles for commercial and military purposes and increasing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the vision positioning market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Infsoft GmbH

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Senion AB

Sick AG

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Vision Positioning market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Vision Positioning market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global vision positioning market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, platform, location, application.

On the basis of component the market is segmented as sensors, camera systems, visual markers, others. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as navigation, analytics, tracking, industrial solutions, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as unmanned aerial vehicle/drones, robotics, automated guided vehicle, others. On the basis of location the market is segmented as indoor positioning system, outdoor positioning system. On the basis of application the market is segmented as commercial, defense.

Vision Positioning Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Vision Positioning market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Vision Positioning market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

