Deception Technology Market 2021 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2028

Deception technology is a prominent cybersecurity defense category that enables real-time detection, analysis, and protection against zero-day and advanced attacks. The technology aims to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage. Increasing occurrences of data breaches have created the need for effective protection among enterprises.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The deception technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidence of zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers. Besides, increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends is further likely to augment the market growth. However, wide scale use of legacy honeypot may hamper the growth of the deception technology market. Nonetheless, integration in virtual environments is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of deception technology market in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global deception technology market is segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deception stack, the market is segmented as application security, endpoint security, network security, and data security. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, energy and utility, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

