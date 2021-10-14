Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2028| Aifotec Ag, Ciena Corporation, Emcore Corporation, Finisar Corporation

The Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

A device that assimilates multiple optical devices to form a single photonic circuit and are characterized of complex circuit configurations are defined as integrated quantum optical circuit. Light is used as a medium for signal processing and computing in these type of devices and empower operations at higher operating temperatures. Some of the advantages associated with the use of integrated quantum optical circuits include higher efficiencies, higher bandwidth, lower energy loss, and higher processing speeds.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demands for high-speed internet connectivity coupled with rising usage of app-based solutions are anticipated to boost the demands for the integrated quantum optical circuits market globally. Higher initial investments required for these devices are some of the major restraining factors for the integrated quantum optical circuits market. Encouraging investments towards improving the internet infrastructures for ensuring high speed connectivity is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the integrated quantum optical circuits market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global integrated quantum optical circuits market is segmented on the basis of component, material type, and application. On the basis of component, the integrated quantum optical circuits market is segmented into detectors, waveguide, directional coupler, and active components. The integrated quantum optical circuits market on the basis of the material type is classified into indium phosphide, silica glass, silicon photonics, lithium niobate, and gallium arsenide. Based on application, the integrated quantum optical circuits market is segmented into optical fiber communication, optical sensors, bio medical, quantum computing, and others.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Aifotec Ag

Ciena Corporation

Emcore Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lumentum Operations Llc

Luxtera, Inc.

Neophotonics Corporation

TE Connectivity

