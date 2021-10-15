Probe Card Market to Outstrip $3,436.80 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 6.7% CAGR – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

According to our latest market study on “Probe Card Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Technology, and Application,” the market is projected to reach US$ 3,436.80 million by 2028 from US$ 2,176.67 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The prominent trend of digitalization has triggered the need for 5G networks across the world. According to the Economics Times issue published in May 2021, China has one of the most advanced 5G networks in the world. According to CCS Insights, China would account for more than half of all 5G users by 2022. According to the GSMA, the country is expected to dominate through 2025, and it is likely to account for 40% of the global 5G connections.

Mainland China is already the world’s largest smartphone market, and it also claims to have the world’s largest 4G market. Based on a 5G study published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China’s aggressive investments in 5G infrastructures would be a key to its transition toward becoming the largest 5G market in the future, and India is likely to challenge it in the similar way as it did during the establishment of 2G and 4G.

In China, the manufacturing of integrated chips is more comparable to other countries. Owing to the expansion of 5G networks, many countries in the world are continuously striving for the development of network infrastructure, which is bolstering the demand for advanced integrated circuit (IC) chips.

The rise in adoption of 5G networks is emerging as a significant opportunity for companies in the electronics & semiconductor sector to develop advanced RF modules using system-in-package (SiP) technology for connectivity. According to Ericsson’s mobility report, the share of the 5G network in the North American market is expected to grow from 4% in 2020 to 80% by 2026, while the rest 20% would be held by the 4G technology.

This highlights the opportunities for electronic companies to develop new electronic devices embedded with advanced IC chips to meet the evolving performance requirements. These developments are triggering the need of advanced probe cards for the testing of advanced ICs.

The probe card market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into advanced probe cards and standard probe cards. In 2021, the advanced probe card segment is expected to have a significant share in the global probe card market. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, cantilever, and vertical.

In 2021, the MEMS segment accounted for a significant share in the global probe card market. Based on application, the market is further segmented into foundry and logic, DRAM, flash, and other applications. In 2021, the foundry and logic segment accounted for a significant share in the global probe card market.

Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share in the global probe card market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Probe Card Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries worldwide in a negative manner. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries.

The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, and aviation, among others, have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Lockdown in various countries has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers, especially the small & medium enterprise owners. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit due to the lowered demand for electronic components from the industrial sector.

Moreover, microelectronics businesses experienced a decline in revenue as they had to discontinue mass production in response to the lowered demands amid lockdown. Nevertheless, post lockdown, the semiconductors industry has started to regain normalcy in operations as production facilities have restarted their operations by taking all necessary precautions. Besides, work from home and remote working strategies have also boosted the sale of advanced electronics.

Moreover, the burgeoning importance of effective operations in the IT and telecommunications sector for streamlined communications has allowed the industry to evolve with new technologies such as IoT connectivity and high-speed wi-fi compatible packaging technology. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global sales performance of the semiconductor industry increased by ~11% in the third quarter of 2020.

The List of Companies – Probe card Market

FEINMETALL GmbH; FormFactor, Inc.; Fujitsu; GGB Industries; Japan Electronic Materials Corporation; Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.; MPI Corporation; SV Probe; Technoprobe S.p.A.; and Micronics Japan Co., Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the probe card market.

