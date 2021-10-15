Educational Robot Market Worth US$ 3,327.74 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Educational Robot Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the educational robot market is projected to reach US$ 3,327.74 million by 2028 from US$ 919.71 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Sample Report of Educational Robot Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002372/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Various educational institutes focusing on improving the teaching methods in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Educational robots are likely to assist in their improvement goals. These robots have the high computing power and help deliver STEM lessons to modern education.

They also allow learners to learn naturally and adopt the principles of computational thinking. Moreover, the DIY kits are emerging as a boon for the educational robot markets. The kits are meant to assist in design and programming, as well as to enhance the problem learning skills among STEM students.

Schools and colleges are including various aspects of robotics in their curricula to enhance the problem-solving skills of students. Moreover, various government initiatives and programs are encouraging schools and universities to adopt robotic-based learning. These factors are expected to drive the educational robot market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Educational Robot Market

The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace across the globe due to the high adoption of different technologies in education-related applications as well as due to growing investments and funding in start-ups. However, the shuttering of schools in major economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled a large number of schools and universities to adopt distance learning through virtual classrooms as well as online exams and assessment tools, which is negatively impact the educational robot market growth.

Moreover, the sudden shutdown of all economic activities across all major regions has impacted the manufacturing of educational robots as well as disrupted the supply chain of the robotics industry.

The List of Companies – Educational Robot Market

Aisoy Robotics; Hanson Robotics Limited; Modular Robotics; PAL Robotics; Probotics America; Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd; Life & Science, Inc.; Robotis Co., Ltd.; SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.; and Lego System A/S are among the major companies operating in the educational robot market.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002372/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Educational Robot market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Educational Robot market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get the value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]