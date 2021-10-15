Ultrafast Lasers Market to Garner $3,048.68 Million by 2028 | 11.0% CAGR – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Ultrafast Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Pulse Duration, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,467.50 million in 2021 to US$ 3,048.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Ultrafast laser is finding its application in major areas such as medical devices, and metal processing and defense. For instance, the US invests a significantly larger share of its tax revenue in defense than any other nation across the world. It is expected that laser technology will become an important factor of this effort owing to its applications in communications, directed energy, and remote sensing, as well as in the and analysis of materials in challenging environments.

Laser technology has become a key component of the manufacturing process. The laser technology is helpful in tasks such as heating for hardening, melting for welding and cladding, and removing materials for drilling and cutting. Laser technology is also used in the medical industry for fabricating high-quality surgical stents. Additionally, many kinds of laser surgery are available that utilize ultrafast high-intensity laser processing of tissue.

One of them is Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), which uses ultrafast laser scalpels to make notches in the eyeball as part of a laser sculpting protocol to improve eyesight. High power (PetaWatt) laser is being used in the mission of the Stockpile Stewardship Program (SSP) of the US Department of Energy. SSP is developed for the testing and maintenance of nuclear weapons.

The high-intensity laser in SSP is used to deliver sharp penetrating high-energy X-rays for radiography of high energy density matter. Further, high-intensity short-pulse lasers can be used to create radiation (both photon and particle) that can be used to cross-examine systems and identify the presence of nuclear or chemical materials of concerns for proliferation or homeland security.

The ultrafast lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, pulse duration, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into diode-pumped lasers, mode-locked diode lasers, titanium-sapphire lasers, and fiber lasers. In 2020, the fiber lasers segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of pulse duration, the market is bifurcated into picosecond and femtosecond.

In 2020, the femtosecond segment accounted for a larger share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and medical & scientific. In 2020, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the global ultrafast lasers market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Ultrafast Lasers Market

North America is well-known for the adoption of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of various technology companies, and the high adoption of advanced technologies in various industries, especially in developed countries such as Canada and the US. Thus, any negative impact on the growth of these industries hampers the economic growth of the region.

The US, Canada, and Mexico have witnessed a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 infected patients. This has forced the governments to impose lockdowns to limit human movement, thereby leading the manufacturing facilities to experience lower than usual production volumes, which is negatively impacting the demand for ultrafast lasers.

Further, disruptions in the logistic framework during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak created challenges for ultrafast laser providers. However, ultrafast laser manufacturers supply their system in the defense and medical sectors that are deemed to be crucial sectors and are operating even at the time of the pandemic. Therefore, ultrafast laser manufacturers are receiving orders from these crucial industries and are operational during the lockdown, creating enough cashflows for the OEMs.

The List of Companies – Ultrafast Laser Market

Amplitude Laser; Coherent, Inc.; NKT Photonics A/S; Spark Lasers; Fluence; Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co., Ltd.; Jenoptik AG; KMLabs; Laser Quantum; and Clark-MXR, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the ultrafast lasers market.

