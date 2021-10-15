Consumer Genomics Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast To 2028

Consumer genomics market is growing as it is very frictionless. A patient can purchase a genetic test online and then receive a test kit by mail and collect a DNA sample in their own home. Patients will receive the results at home and don’t need any guidance of a genetic counselor or medical practitioner. Moreover, there are growing applications of consumer genomics in genetic analysis in lifestyle, diet, nutritional plans, noninvasive prenatal testing, sports research, carrier screening, and others.



Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Consumer Genomics Market:

Ancestry

23andMe, Inc.

Gene By Gene, Ltd.

Mapmygenome

Pathway Genomics

Veritas

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Diagnomics, Inc.

Key Questions regarding Current Consumer Genomics Market Landscape

Consumer Genomics Market Segmental Overview:

Based on product type, the market is segmented as, instruments and consumables.

The consumer genomics market is categorized based on application such as, genetic relatedness, diagnostics, lifestyle wellness and nutrition, ancestry, reproductive health, personalized medicine and pharmacogenetic testing, sports nutrition and health and others.

To comprehend global Consumer Genomics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

