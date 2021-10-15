15.3% CAGR, Edtech and Smart Classroom Market is Emerging with US$ 234.41 Billion by 2027

The Edtech and Smart Classroom Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Edtech and Smart Classroom market growth.

Leading Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Players: Apple Inc.,Blackboard Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,D2L Corporation,IBM Corporation,Lenovo Group Limited,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,SAP SE,SMART Technologies

Cloud-based software solutions provide easy scalability and high operational flexibility to e-learning companies and institutions while reducing their overall costs and operational risks. Moreover, the ever-evolving cloud architecture and system algorithms, easy accessibility, and advanced feature integration are fueling the adoption of these solutions in diverse industry verticals, including education sector. Cloud deployment is an attractive option for organizations of all sizes as it ensures payment on use-basis, regular data backup, high security, lower capital and operational costs, and instant provisioning features for up to date functionality provided by such solutions.

The global edtech and smart classroom market has been segmented as follows:

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by Component

Hardware

Software Learning Management System Student Information System Classroom Management System Classroom Assessment System Other Systems

Services

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Edtech and Smart Classroom Market – by EndUser

Upto K-12

Higher Education

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

