Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size 2021: Effect Factors Analysis, Product Types, Marketing Channel, and Development Trends by 2028

The etching is one of the vital processes in a semiconductor fabrication cycle. This process eliminates the material from the surface of the semiconductor in order to generate patterns based on its applications. The growth of semiconductor etch equipment market is highly dependent on the growth of semiconductor wafer deposition and wafer processing industry. Memory manufacturers and foundries are increasingly focusing on investing in newer and innovative equipment, owing to factors such as, the increasing chip design cost, the use of new materials, the decreasing linewidths on a chip, and the necessity for integrated manufacturing processes.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is rising owing to its rapidly increasing applications in smartphones and various other consumer goods. The manufacturers are also rising their investments on the process equipment in order to gain the competitive edge over the others. This is one of the major driving factors for the semiconductor etching equipment market growth. Moreover, the industrial automation, the continuous advancements in the consumer electronics, and usage of sensors in automotive are increasing the applications of semiconductors and its demand in almost all the industry verticals.

The global semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented by type, application, end-user, and geography. The global semiconductor etch equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. Based on type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is divided into wet etch equipment and dry etch equipment. Based on application, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented as logic and memory, power device, MEMS, and others. Further, based on the end-user, the market is segmented as foundries, memory manufacturers, and IDMs.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML

Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Plasma-Therm LLC

SAMCO Inc.

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited

ULVAC, Inc.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

The report analyzes factors affecting the semiconductor etch equipment market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the semiconductor etch equipment market for each region.

