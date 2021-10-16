Ceiling Fans Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth – Forecast to 2028

The Ceiling Fans Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

Ceiling fans facilitate air circulation and create a cooling effect by accelerating sweat evaporation and heat exchange through convection. Ceiling fans use considerably less power than air conditioning, and hence they are popular among middle-class populations. In addition to the cost benefits, they feature longer life span than air conditioners. Growing urbanization in emerging economies is promoting the establishment of new residential buildings. In addition, the increased spending on premium products of home décor is further propelling the demand for ceiling fans with new innovative features such as interchangeable blades and lighting fans, and smart fans with features such as voice control and connectivity access to tablets and smartphones.

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the ceiling fans market. Rising urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as India and China are playing a major role in the establishment of new residential buildings. Over the past few years, the public and private sector banks in these countries have been offering home loans with low down payments and reduced interest rates. Hence, customers are increasingly spending on purchasing stand-alone houses and flats. This trend of purchasing new residential properties has created immense opportunities for the ceiling fans market. Furthermore, ceiling fans contribute considerably to residential electricity consumption, especially in developing Asia Pacific countries with warm climates.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Big Ass Fans,Kichler Lighting LLC,Minka Lighting Inc.,Luminance Brands,Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited,Havells India Ltd.,Hunter Fan Company,Westinghouse Electric Corporation,Fantasia Ceiling Fans,Panasonic Corporation

