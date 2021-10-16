Resistance Band Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 | Performance Health, LLC (TheraBand),Perform Better Inc.,Serious Steel LLC.,Bodylastics International Inc.

Resistance bands flat or tubular shaped bands used for resistance training involving heavy weights at gyms and health clubs. They are also used at rehabilitation centers for therapy sessions and to help patients get back to their exercise regime. Resistance bands are available in different colors viz-a-viz yellow, red, green, blue, and black. Generally, the darker the color of resistance band the more is its weight and vice versa. These resistance bands come with different levels of resistance and serve different purposes. There are five main categories of resistance bands i.e., lightest, light, medium, heavy, and heaviest. Resistance bands increase the flexibility and mobility of body. Therefore, they are widely used at gyms and fitness centers.

Key Players:

Performance Health, LLC (TheraBand)

Perform Better Inc.

Serious Steel LLC.

Bodylastics International Inc.

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Prosource

Wacces

ZAJ FIT

Xtreme Bands

Fitness Anywhere LLC.

Rising awareness about fitness and increasing number of fitness enthusiasts across the globe are the major factors propelling market growth. Resistance bands improve mobility and agility of the body which enhance muscular strength and improve the performance. Therefore, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, sports person, and physical trainers highly prefer resistance bands. Moreover, large number of people demand affordable fitness products to perform exercises at home. This is also expected to boost the demand for resistance bands over the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the resistance band market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the resistance band market in these regions.

