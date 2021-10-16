Spectacle Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2028 | Alcon,Essilor Group,HOYA Corporation,Johnson & Johnson Vision

Spectacles help in improving vision. People with blurred and unclear vision are prescribed to use spectacles. There are various benefits of wearing spectacles. These include protecting the eyes from harmful UV rays, easing the reading process, improving bad vision, and reducing strain on the eyes. At present, people who constantly work on desktops and laptops prefer wearing spectacles coated with UV protection film to prevent their eyes from harmful rays emitted by computer screens. This film protects the eyes from the damage caused by the UV rays and helps in keeping the eyes relaxed. Manufacturers are launching various types of spectacles catering to the needs of consumers and meeting the fashion concerns.

Key Players:

Alcon

Essilor Group

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Lenskart

MODO

Titan Company Limited

Warby Parker

ZEISS International

Zenni Optical, Inc.

Youngsters are facing the problem of weaker eyesight due to prolonged use of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and televisions. This factor is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, large number of people aged between 45-60 are diagnosed with presbyopia which is the major factor driving the demand for prescription glasses or spectacles. Manufacturers are launching innovative and fashionable spectacles to cater to growing fashion concerns and changing fashion trends. This factor is anticipated to create potential demand for spectacles during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the spectacle market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the spectacle market in these regions.

