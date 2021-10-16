Industrial Radiography Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

According to our new research study on “Industrial Radiography Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Military Standard, Application, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 993.45 million by 2028 from US$ 565.31 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Industrial Radiography Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3DX-RAY, Anritsu, Comet Group, Fujifilm Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, METTLER TOLEDO, Nikon Corporation, NOVO DR LTD, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, and ZEISS International are among the major companies operating in the industrial radiography market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, ZEISS Applied Artificial Intelligence to 3D X-ray Microscope Reconstruction Technologies.

In 2020, GE Healthcare launched a new AI suite to detect chest X-ray abnormalities, including pneumonia caused by COVID-19 and tuberculosis.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Industrial Radiography Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003160/

Manufacturers are highly investing in quality control operations and equipment owing to the increasing competition across industrial sectors. Industrial radiography, which is a non-destructive testing method, is one of the major technologies that manufacturers are adopting significantly. Industrial radiography is a technique that uses ionizing radiation for identifying deviation in the component and materials X-rays and gamma-rays in this method. A few examples of defects are cracks, cavities, gaps, delamination, pores, shrinkage holes, slag inclusions, and looseness. The industrial radiography technique can be performed on types of materials with various densities. Also, the technique requires minimal surface preparation and can be performed on the surface and subsurface of objects to identity defects. Thus, it allows manufacturers to conduct quality checks of materials and components with the need to completely disassemble them and save a significant amount of time and human effort. Moreover, the industrial radiography system is adopted by end-users to perform periodic quality checks of machinery and equipment. Thus, owing to these factors, the industrial radiography market is experiencing growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Radiography Market

Irrespective of the surge in a number of COVID-19 cases and the discontinuation of business operations for several months, manufacturers from several industries had to continue the production of essential products, or some had to resume it earlier than other businesses. This severely impacted the number of businesses associated or involved in manufacturing operations, including x-ray machines manufacturers. Further, since manufacturing facilities were completely shut down or operating with limited capacities, manufacturers of industrial radiography products faced several challenges in terms of procuring raw material and keeping up with the overall stock, among others. However, with the ease in containment restriction in late 2020 and reopening of economies, the industrial radiography market players experienced positive growth from Q1 of 2021.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Industrial Radiography Market with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003160/

Industrial Radiography Market: Technique

Based on technique, the industrial radiography market is segmented into film-based radiography and digital radiography. Digital radiography is the modern form of non-destructive testing inspection method, which generates digital radiographic images on the computer instantly. Digital radiography eliminates the need for the use of an intermediate cassette for transferring the examination over the system. Owing to the digital radiography benefits such as shorter exposure time, real-time applications, analysis, and defect-recognition tools, improved detail detectability, enhanced SNR and linearity, portability, and immediate feedback the adoption of digital radiography is increasing. Moreover, reduction in the price of digital radiography is among other factors which are bolstering the adoption of digital radiography.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialists in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]