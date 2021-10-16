Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Insight | Research Methodology, Market Landscape, Business Growth, Regional Framework and Forecast to 2028

According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by service and application,” the market was valued at US$ 50,223.8 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 71,784.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Semiconductors are being widely accepted in the automotive sector due to emerging technologies such as autonomous driving. The development of autonomous cars triggers the adoption of safety-related electronics systems. Automotive semiconductor vendors are leveraging the surge in demand for semiconductor-based devices such as microcontrollers, sensors, and memory devices used in cars. Apart from this, a large number of semiconductor equipment is being used in electrification, automation, digital connectivity, and security systems, among other automotive electronics. The consumption of automotive electronic components for navigation, safety, and fuel efficiency would increase in the coming years due to a large number of electronic equipment being used in advanced safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) added to the vehicles. This would drive the demand for integrated circuits, microcontrollers, and sensors, thus bolstering the demand for semiconductor assembly and testing services.

Get Sample Report of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011144/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Procurement as-a-Service market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The scope of the Report:

APAC held the largest share of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Further, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on service, the semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into assembly & packaging services and testing services. The assembly & packaging services segment held a larger market share in 2020. On the basis of application, the semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and other applications. The consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2020, whereas the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market – By Service

Assembly & Packaging Services

Testing Services

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market – By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Other Applications

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market- By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of World

Major key players covered in this report: Amkor Technology; ASE Group; Chipbond Technology Corporation; Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.; Integra Technologies; Powertech Technology Inc.; Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Unisem Group; and JCET Group Co., Ltd.

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Fuels Growth of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market

The consumer electronics industry has evolved significantly with the elevated use of smartphones, desktops, digital cameras, tablets, laptops, hard disks, and televisions, among others, due to new technological developments. For instance, the rising adoption of 5G networks is creating a strong opportunity for the market players to develop advanced RF modules for connectivity using system-in-package technology. According to Ericsson’s mobility report, the share of the 5G network in the North American market is expected to grow from 4% in 2020 to 80% by 2026, while the rest 20% would be held by the 4G connectivity.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011144/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]