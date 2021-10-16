Carpets and Rugs Market 2021 Is Booming Across The Globe By Share, Growth Size, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

Overview Of Carpets and Rugs Industry 2021-2028:

The multipurpose new research report on the Global Carpets and Rugs Market aims to promise a unique approach to industry assessment of the market covering the most important factors driving industry growth. The Carpets and Rugs Market report provides current and future technical and financial details of the industry. One of the most comprehensive and important additions to The Insight Partners Market Research Archives. It provides detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market.

Carpets and rugs add beauty and style to the living space. They enhance and brighten up the dark or gloomy rooms. They act as a passive air filter by trapping the dust particles, thus, keep the indoor breathing zone dust free. Moreover, they offer comfort and warmth during the winter season and at the areas where climate is considerably cold. Additionally, they absorb the noise of televisions, computers, home theatres, making the place peaceful.

Growing number of renovation and refurbishing activities and rising trend of interior designing are the crucial factor driving the growth of carpets & rugs market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income levels of consumers across the globe are the factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of raw materials leading to high product cost is expected to hinder the market growth.

The Top key vendors in Carpets and Rugs Market include are:-

1. Mohawk Industries Inc

2. Shaw Industries Group

3. Lowe’s Companies Inc

4. Taekett SA

5. Home Depot Inc

6. Interface Inc

7. Dixie Group Inc

8. Orientals Weavers Carpet Company

9. Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

10. Victoria Plc.

Global Carpets and Rugs Market Segmentation:

Global carpets & rugs market is segmented into product type, material, and end use. By product type, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into woven, tufted, needle-punched, knotted, flat weave, and others. By material, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into nylon, polyester, polypropylene, and others. By end use, the carpets & rugs market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

Carpets and Rugs Market: Regional analysis includes:

• Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The key market drivers for Carpets and Rugs Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with significant increase in physically challenged population. Moreover, increased healthcare spending in developed nations is also expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, less awareness of Carpets and Rugs in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Carpets and Rugs market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Carpets and Rugs market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Carpets and Rugs market.

