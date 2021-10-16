Home Decor Market Size, Industry Report 2021-2028 | Kimball International,Herman Miller,Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.,Costco Wholesale

The Home Decor Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Home Decor Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Home decor is used for making internal and external spaces attractive and functionally more useful for the residents. Improving lifestyles and growing disposable income of individuals are creating lucrative business opportunities for this market. Consumers’ preferences are shifting towards online sales channels due to the availability of a wide range of products at lower prices.

Top Key Players:- Kimball International,Herman Miller,Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.,Costco Wholesale,Inter IKEA Group,Forbo International SA,Armstrong World Industries Inc.,Mohawk Industries Inc.,Shaw Industries Group, Inc.,Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

The growing number of homeowners, increasing construction in developing countries, and increase in the disposable income of individuals have influenced the home decor market positively. However, the increasing cost of raw material might affect the growth of the home decor market. Increasing urbanization and growing demand for home décor products for renovation are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the home décor market to gain a broad customer base and generate more revenues.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Home Decor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global home decor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales-channel, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented furniture, textile, floor coverings, and others. On the basis of the sales channel the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. Based on the end-user the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The report analyzes factors affecting home decor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the home decor market in these regions.

