DAB Transmitter Market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 with CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028

DAB Transmitter Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “DAB Transmitter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.

DAB Transmitter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Electrolink S.R.L.; Elenos S.R.L.; Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment and Transmitters; Elti D.O.O.; Gatesair, Inc.; RFE Broadcast; Rohde And Schwarz.; Screen Future S.R.L.; SyES S.r.l.; and Unique Broadband Systems A Dol Technologies Inc are among the major companies in the DAB transmitter market.

In 2021, GatesAir Brings Industry-First Outdoor Transmitter Series to Market.

In 2019, Eurofins Digital Testing, a globally leading provider of end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a test and measurement expert, collaborated to provide customers with the most up-to-date high-speed signal analysis and compliance testing tools enabled with the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts is significantly boosting the DAB transmitter market growth, with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media. Consumers are also inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital forms of media. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry. The launch of music and podcast streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Amazon Music have magnified the demand for digital audio content. Music streaming accounts for ~80% of all music consumption in the US. According to Digilant, a marketing technology company, in 2014, ~7.9 million people in the US paid for a music streaming service, and the number was projected to reach ~72 million by the end of 2020. Moreover, ~116 million people use the ad-supported versions of these platforms, which is bolstering the digital music and podcast streaming industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on DAB Transmitter Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the DAB transmitters market due to supply chain disruptions and production delays. Lockdown imposed by several governments, restrictions levied on international trade barriers, and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants are hindering market growth. Furthermore, uncertainty in the stock market and lowered business confidence have led to panic among customers. However, governments across the world have started bringing relaxations in the restrictions from late 2020; they are also taking significant initiatives and providing funds to support the electronics and semiconductors, and media and entertainment sectors. The demand for DAB transmitters has begun increasing with the reopening of this sector.

According to analyses by industry experts, elderly people in many Asia Pacific countries, such as Australia and India, admitted that listening to radio benefits their well-being as the device has a relaxing effect on them and stabilizes their mood. India is on its way to becoming the world’s largest digital radio market. Low maintenance costs and enhanced audio quality are further enhancing the proliferation of digital radio systems among elderlies, which is boosting the demand for DAB transmitters. Further, digital radio systems are already a part of the routine in the majority of European countries, while the remaining countries looking forward to migrating from analog to digital systems for short and medium wave broadcasting. On average, rural areas have a greater geriatric population than urban areas in the world. Growth in media consumption in digital formats, increase in the availability of devices capable of supporting digital media, and continuous rise in internet access and speed would propel the adoption of digital radio systems in the coming years, thus augmenting the DAB transmitter market growth.

DAB Transmitters Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the DAB transmitter market is segmented into low power DAB transmitters, medium power DAB transmitters, and high power DAB transmitters. The market for the low-power DAB transmitters segment was valued at US$ 34.72 million in 2020. The DAB transmitter market, based on end-user, is segmented into broadcasters and network operators.

