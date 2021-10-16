Smart Mining Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach US$ 23,055.4 million from 2021 to 2028

Smart Mining Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Smart Mining Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software and Solution, and Service) and Mining Type (Underground Mining and Surface Mining),” the market was valued at US$ 9,334.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23,055.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Smart Mining Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd.

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc.

Intellisense.io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

In June 2020, Trimble introduced the Trimble SX12 Scanning Total Station.

In January 2021, ABB delivered trolley assist solution to meet Copper Mountain Mining’s sustainable development goals in Canada.

The mining area is one of the hazardous places for people to work, and the security of the workers is a crucial issue. For example, when dams fail, both workers and those around mines are affected, or even lose their lives. In the US alone, there were more 400 fatalities between 2008 and 2018. Figures remain challenging to confirm but estimates suggest that mining accidents are responsible for nearly 12,000 deaths per year, and according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), mining around the world employs ~1% of the global workforce but is responsible for 8% of fatal accidents. Workers conducting manual readings in remote mining sites are at risk of harm. The implementation of automated mobile assets such as vehicles, wireless gadgets, and remote sensors in mining sites reduces the need for a workforce on-site, which, in turn, increases the protection level of workers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Mining Market

North America is known to adopt highest number of advanced technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. As a result, any factor affecting performance of industries in the region hinders its economic growth. Currently, the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities in the country to control the spread of infection. Despite the suspension of activities in several sectors, shutdown of various manufacturing plants, and people’s reluctance about joining the work floors, governments of several Countries in North America have maintained their budget. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences are posing a minimal impact on the smart mining market in North America.

The growth of the surfacre mining is driven by growing demand for both non-metallic and metallic minerals, an abundance of reserves that can be exploited utilizing surface mining, increasing energy consumption, the lesser capital requirement, technological advancements in mining, and growing concerns amid countries about energy security. The additional factors that are propelling the market growth include increasing use of coal, growing electricity consumption across the globe; rising need for minerals and metals; increasing environmental regulations, rapid urbanization, and industrialization; and growing demand for metal such as steel in numerous industries, namely transportation, construction, manufacturing, and various consumer products. However, strict environmental rules and regulations associated with land acquisition and utilization of coal to generate power coupled with the scarcity of skilled labor are various factors that may deter the growth of the surface mining segment over the assessment period.

Smart Mining Market: Component Overview

Based on component, smart mining market is segment into hardware, software & solution, and service. In terms of mining type, underground mining and surface mining are the segments covered under mining smart market. On the basis of geography, the smart mining market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

