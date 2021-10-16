Terahertz Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.3% to reach US$ 1,841.7 Million from 2020 to 2028

Terahertz Technology Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Type, Application and Geography” the market is expected to grow from US$ 321.0 million in 2021 to US$ 1,841.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Terahertz Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Acal BFi UK Ltd; Advanced Photonix, Inc.; Advantest Corporation; HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG; Luna Innovations; Menlo Systems GmbH; Microtech Instrument, Inc.; Terasense Group, Inc., TeraView limited; and Toptica Photonics AG are among the major companies operating in the terahertz technology market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Terahertz Technology Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001364/

In 2020, TeraSense announced its new powerful 0.8W and 1.8W waves sources at 94 GHz, which are IMPATT-based generators with output power ranging from 0.08 W to 1.8 W.

In 2020, Toptica announced TeraFETs enabled with TeraScan, the next-generation terahertz detectors that enhance its performance.

In 2018, Luna Innovations announced its merger with Advanced Photonix, Inc. to form new division named as “PicoMetrix.” This new division comprises terahertz products, and fiber optic testing and sensing products suite of Luna Innovations.

The terahertz range falls between the microwaves and infrared bandwidths in the electromagnetic spectrum, and it comprises the frequency of one million oscillations per second. The Terahertz technology is employed to detect hidden explosives and drugs as well as to recognize the unexpected flow of substances from plastic pipes. Terahertz technology is capable of non-destructively monitoring layer thickness and seeing material defects in ceramics and plastics. The terahertz radiations are not harmful to animals and humans. The terahertz technology is usually integrated with scanners based on active and passive methods. In the passive method, the scanning ability is usually limited to natural terahertz radiations, which are emitted through the human body. However, the active method utilizes artificial radiations from an additional source along with the terahertz radiations. Thus, the active terahertz system utilizes the difference in the wavelength from the backscatter to recreate an image.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Terahertz Technology Market

The emergence and rapid spread of COVID-19 has paralyzed both developed and developing countries. A continuous surge in the count of infected patients is threatening several industries across the world. Since the majority of countries are imposing lockdown measures, whenever required, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities is resulting in a negative trend in the terahertz technology market. Key market players are restricting their investments on high-tech solutions and are rather utilizing a fair percentage of their budget for combating the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses. The semiconductor and automotive industries are among major victims of the pandemic. The food and agriculture industries requires a significant number of human labors; however, these industries couldn’t work to their optimum as this disease spreads through public gatherings. The negative trend in these industries restrained the terahertz technology market growth in 2020.

Order a Copy of Terahertz Technology Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001364/

The global semiconductors industry is booming at an exponential rate due to factors such as rapid growth of the industrial sector, and surging demand for self-driving vehicles and consumer electronics. Semiconductor packaging inspection; nondestructive fault detection in packaging systems; defect detection in microelectronics; and checking wiring quality of semiconductor packages including wafer-level packages, flip-chip BGA, and 2.5D/3D ICs are a few of the application areas where the terahertz technology is utilized. It also finds applications in wireless communications as it helps in testing the semiconductor chips used in communications and mobile computing, and transmitters and receivers. This technology is ideal for evaluating epitaxial wafers and interconnects in the packaged chips. The terahertz systems also have appealing applications in semiconductor manufacturing is appealing to composite materials, solar cells, dielectric film, and polymer films.

Terahertz Technology Market: Component Overview

Based on components, the terahertz technology market is segmented into terahertz sources and terahertz detectors. The terahertz detectors segment held a larger market share in 2020. Based on type, the market is segmented into terahertz imaging systems, terahertz spectroscopy systems, and terahertz communication systems. Based on application, the terahertz technology market is segmented into medical and healthcare, defense and security, food and agriculture, industrial, semiconductor, and others.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]