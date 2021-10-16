Press Fit Connector Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 11,069.9 Million from 2020 to 2028

Press Fit Connector Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Press Fit Connector Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 8,045.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,069.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Press Fit Connector Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key companies operating in the market include Positronic; TE Connectivity Corporation; Amphenol ICC; Dietze Group; Autosplice; Fujitsu Limited; SAMTEC, Inc.; Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.); Aptiv PLC; Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; AVX Corporation; PROVERTHA Connectors, Cables and Solutions GmbH; and Mill-Max Mfg. Corp. Several other market players have been analyzed to understand the market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Press Fit Connector Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024827/

In June 2021, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. launched AirEB. The AirEB is a multi-fiber connector with an expanded beam that has optical performance tolerance to the contamination on the connector mating faces, which contributes to cost reduction for massive fiber-optic network operators.

In August 2020, PROVERTHA Connectors, Cables and Solutions GmbH expanded its product portfolio by taking over the D-Sub products from ERNI and offering high-performance D-Sub solutions for several applications.

Connected cars, driverless cars, modern telematics, and advanced infotainment systems are among the modern trends in the automotive sector, which are bolstering vehicle sales. Electric and infotainment systems require advanced connectors to support faster rates of data transfer. Thus, with the increasing electrification of vehicles and the rising adoption of telematics in them, the demand for press-fit connectors is also on the rise. According to the DSM company, ~98% of all new cars are estimated to have an internet connection by 2020. These new connected cars will create demand for 15 FAKRA/HSD connectors. The connectors are integrated to establish a connection between coaxial cable and transceivers and receivers located in FM signals, vehicle GPS, satellite radio, cellular communications, and safety applications, among others. Hence, with increasing thrive for advanced connectivity in cars and other vehicles, the demand for the press-fit connectors is also increasing.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Press Fit Connector Market

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent. The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductors, and automotive. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is limiting the press-fit connector market growth. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted the working of many commercial and corporate buildings across the world.

Order a Copy of Press Fit Connector Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024827/

Communication has the utmost importance in the aerospace & defense sector to ensure the seamless integration of systems on a plane as well as on the ground. The connectors are developed to meet standards such as VITA and VPX protocols to ensure connectivity even in critical situations and harsh environments. Advancements in the aerospace industry in the form of lightweight aircraft, long-range connecting devices, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are pushing the boundaries of connectivity techniques and creating the demand for advanced connector systems. Digitalization, remote control, and other advanced technologies are taking control over maneuvers operations, which is creating the demand for high-speed data transfer solutions. Companies providing press fit connectors are also developing new products for ensuring overall compliance with the aerospace & defense industry standards. For instance, Samtec company offers a wide range of interconnect products for the military & aerospace industry. Therefore, with the growing need for connectors for communication systems, the demand for press-fit connectors will also increase.

Press Fit Connectors Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the press-fit connector market is segmented into compliant press-in and cold press-in. In 2020, the compliant press-in segment led the press-fit connector market, accounting for a larger share in the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]