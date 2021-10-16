Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 203.17 million from 2021 to 2028

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Control Zone, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 124.31 million in 2021 to US$ 203.17 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

EMI Corporation; EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH; Gammaflux; GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH; Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.; Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG; Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.; FISA Corporation; INGLASS S.P.A.; and HILLENBRAND, INC. (MOLD-MASTERS) are among the major companies operating in the hot runner temperature controller market.

In June 2021, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Ltd., a leading industrial technology provider to the plastics processing community, partnered with Chem-Trend on a system solution that creates repeatability during the critical color change process, allowing operators to work faster, more accurately, and more efficiently. Within the Husky AltaniumMold Controller operator interface, the team designed a novel guided method that is easily accessible to operators. The instructions specifically for molds with hot runner systems detail a simple, yet extremely successful technique to set up and complete the color change procedure.

In October 2019, EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH launched a new EWIKON pro CONTROL range of hot runner controllers. The competent EWIKON pro CONTROL series of hot runner controllers enables comfortable, reliable, and precise control of the hot runner system with intuitive and self-explanatory touch screen operation. Pro Regulate is generally suitable for ordinary applications and demanding high-cavitation systems with small and low-mass hot runner nozzles that are difficult to control due to its rapid control behavior.

The features of profiTEMP+ hot-runner temperature controller offered by Meusburger make the setup more accessible and enable the Industry 4.0 capability on the back of a new connection for a radio-frequency identification (RFID) reader; a new setup wizard makes system configuration easier. The RFID reader and connection allow enhanced communication and information-sharing capabilities to numerous equipment and devices, which helps firms in transition toward Industry 4.0. Other factors, including the introduction of Industry 4.0 and favorable government regulations for the use of lightweight plastic molding systems, are expected to further propel the industry growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market

The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all industries across the world in FY 2020 due to lockdown measures imposed by various countries, which disrupted supply chain of different industries as well as generated a demand & supply gap in different industries. The packaging industry in North America has faced many challenges due to suspended or disturbed operations in the food & beverages, automotive, and medical industries. Assembly plants and supplier facilities in different countries in North America were closed in March and May 2020. Moreover, restrictions enacted on transportation and logistics operations created further challenges for industrial operations. Slowdown in industrial manufacturing and delays in scheduled periodic equipment maintenance activities across different facilities further caused a stir in the industrial sector, further lowering the demand for hot runner temperature controller systems.

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the hot runner temperature controller market is bifurcated into valve gate hot runner and open gate hot runner. In 2020, the valve gate hot runner segment led the market, accounting for a larger market share.

