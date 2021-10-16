Fiber Bragg Grating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.7% to reach US$ 7,435.3 Million from 2020 to 2028

Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Fiber Bragg Grating Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Industry,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,500.6 million in 2021 to US$ 7,435.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AOS GmbH; Alnair Labs Corporation; FBGS Technologies GmbH; HBM Fibersensing S.A.; ITF Technologies; Ixblue Photonics; Micron Optics; Proximion AB; and Technica are a few significant companies operating in the fiber bragg grating market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Fiber Bragg Grating Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012723/

In 2020, Luna Innovation Incorporated signed a US$ 6.2 million deal with Lockheed Martin to extend their long-term relationship, resulting in the development of new optical measurement products, which ensures that the global fleet of F-35 aircraft is ready for service.

In 2018, Proximion AB entered into a development partnership for the industrialization of fiber optic sensing systems with SKF. The two companies are working together to combine SKF’s fiber optic bearing sensing technology with Proximion’s application integration experience and knowledge in developing and producing advanced fiber optic sensors and data collection hardware units.

FBGs are being increasingly adopted across numerous applications, owing to their advantages such as direct absolute measurement, unique wavelength multiplexing capability, and nonconductivity. Moreover, they are electrically passive and immune to EMI-induced noise. The fiber Bragg grating sensors mounting is like conventional gages. Also, they are available in different mounting options and form factors. When fiber Bragg grating is used with a high-power tunable laser, they can conduct measurements over long distances with minimal or no loss in signal integrity. In addition, every optical channel can measure dozens of fiber Bragg grating sensors, unlike electrical sensing systems. This, in turn, lowers the size, complexity, and weight of measurement systems. Moreover, as fiber Bragg grating provides direct absolute measurement compared to old, conventional electric & alternative fiber sensors, these are being used in medical, aircraft, research & development, industrial, and telecommunication applications. Hence, due to the advantages of fiber Bragg grating, their adoption rate is booming, which is another driving factor for the fiber Bragg market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fiber Bragg Grating Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicle and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The FBG market players also experienced a decrease in volumes because the manufacturing facilities had a limited workforce.

Order a Copy of Fiber Bragg Grating Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012723/

The sensing capabilities of the fiber bragg grating technology have enabled various end users to streamline their operational processing. The sensing capability allows tracking of the particular node or point where deviation or change has been observed. The fiber bragg grating is also widely used in wind turbines for identifying any variations in the set momentum of the blade. Any irregular change in the speed of the wind turbine blade may be a potential sign of a major or minor defect, which could affect the overall energy-generating capability of a wind turbine. Fiber bragg grating technology can sense such deviations effectively.

Fiber Bragg Gratings Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the fiber bragg grating market is categorized into sensing, measuring, and monitoring & others. The sensing segment held the largest share in 2020. Similarly, based on industry, the fiber bragg grating market is segmented into telecommunication, aerospace, energy and utilities, transportation, and others. The telecommunication sector dominated the market in 2020. Fiber bragg grating is one of the major technologies used in the telecommunication industry to deploy optical networks.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]