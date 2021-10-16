System on Module (SoM) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 2,911.2 million from 2021 to 2028

System on Module (SoM) Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “System on Module (SoM) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Processor Type, Application, and Standard,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,651.6 million in 2021 to US$ 2,911.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

System on Module (SoM) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aaeon; Advantech Co. Ltd; Avnet Inc.; Value Technology Inc.; Connect Tech Inc.; Congatec GmbH; Emac, Inc.; Somlabs; and Microchip Technology, Inc. are a few major companies operating in the system on module (SoM) market.

In 2020, SoMLabs signed a contract with Reinfold for establishing a distribution network in India. As a part of this, all the products of SoMLabs will be made available through the offerings of Reinfold.

In 2018, AAEON launched the NanoCOM-KBU, the world’s first COM Express Type 10 board to be powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core U Processor. Along with a powerful central processing unit, NanoCOM-KBU features onboard 4GB DDR4 memory along with a graphics engine that supports 4K applications.

The growing use of control systems, and robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to handle processes in industries is one of the prime factors driving the adoption of systems on modules. The solutions incorporated with the system on modules feature high accuracy and precision and enhanced manufacturing process performance. The use of integrated systems on modules is on rising as it helps enhance manufacturing, product assembly, supply chain management, and logistics operations, among others. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing their conventional computing systems with compact and cost-effective computing solutions enabled with the system on modules. Thus, widespread applications of the system on modules in industrial automation processes, including process control and discrete manufacturing, is propelling the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on System on Module (SoM) Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the system on the module market with supply chain disruptions and production delays. Lockdown imposed by several governments, restrictions levied on international trade barriers, and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants in the automotive and consumer electronics industries are hindering market growth. Uncertainty in the stock market and lowered business confidence have led to panic among customers. However, governments across the world started bringing relaxation in the restrictions from late 2020. They are also taking significant initiatives and providing funds to support the electronics & semiconductors sector. Further, demands for systems on modules have started to rise with the reopening of this sector. An increase in investments in the healthcare sector to reduce the effects of the pandemic, development of wireless devices to remotely monitor patients during the crisis, and rising demand for advanced robotic solutions in hospitals would support the growth of the system on the module market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific system on the module market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The projected growth is attributed to the rise in government initiatives to support the ongoing industrialization and increasing demand for efficient electronic components such as processors, boards, and systems in modules from the consumer electronics industry. Governments in this region are also striving to propel the growth of the electronics & semiconductors sector. With the 2014 National Integrated Circuit Industry Development Guidelines, the State Council of China set the goal of making China a global leader in all segments of the semiconductor industry by 2030. In addition, through its Made in China 2025 initiative, the country aims to achieve the standards of advanced semiconductor manufacturing, as a vital part of its future economy.

System on Module (SoM)s Market: Processor Type Overview

Based on processor type, the system on module (SoM) market is segmented into ARM, X86, Power, FPGA, GPU, and DSP. The market for the ARM segment was valued at US$ 646.0 million in 2020. Further, based on standard, the system on module (SoM) market is segmented into Qseven, COMExpress, and SMARC. The market, based on application, is segmented into industrial automation, entertainment, medical, transportation, test and measurement, and others.

