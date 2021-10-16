Scrubber Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 2,989.2 Million from 2021 to 2028

Scrubber Systems Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Scrubber Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Industry Verticals, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,316.0 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2,989.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Scrubber Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.; Alfa Laval, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; GEA Group AG; Wärtsilä Corporation; Hamon; Yara Marine Technologies; Verantis Environmental Solutions Group; and CECO Environmental are among the major companies operating in the scrubber systems market.

In July 2021, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental announced that it would support Amager Resource Center’s application to build an advanced carbon dioxide capture facility at ARC’s Amager-Bakke (Copenhill) waste to energy facility in Copenhagen, Denmark, for more than US$ 140 million.

In September 2021, DuPont Clean Technologies introduced an innovative and advanced steam plume suppression solution for its MECS DynaWave scrubbers in sulfur recovery units (SRU) applications. Sennuba provides reliable corrosion control and plume suppression in the scrubbing system that is at minimal risk of plugging.

Rising international trades through sea routes and increasing leisure activities are propelling the growth of the scrubber system market. The rise in global seaborne business can be attributed to its economic transportation cost and continually rising global demand for goods and petroleum products. Furthermore, the rising participation in leisure activities such as cruise vacations and international voyages is increasing the use of marine ships and subsequently fueling the growth of the scrubber system market. The rise in leisure activities can be attributed to the increasing per capita income of consumers. Hence, the increase in sulfur emission from ships—owing to flourishing global trade—and escalated maritime transportation across the developing and developed economies are boosting the scrubber system installations.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Scrubber Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced oil & gas, marine, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries, owing to considerable disruption in the industry supply chain activities, coupled with the several countries sealing off their international trade in the wake of the pandemic. The global oil & gas prices plummeted significantly, owing to limited demand and continuous production by the oil-producing countries. Also, international travel restriction for marine industry has lowered the demand for scrubber systems. Consequently, the discontinuation of manufacturing and petrochemical activities during the lockdown disrupted the need for any exhaust gas cleaning-related products & services, including scrubber systems.

As a result, several countries have witnessed a decline in their demand for scrubber systems in the wake of the global pandemic. In August 2020, Yara Marine Technologies—one of the leading players for marine scrubbers—has diverted its focus from the market due to COVID-19 and low oil prices. The company’s innovation manager stated that they had high hopes in 2020 for scrubber systems, but COVID-19 changed it all. However, from the third quarter, the market has witnessed a rise in demand as stringent regulations have been introduced by several governments to maintain clean air. Air scrubber systems play a vital role in removing hazardous particles from exhaust, supporting the market to regain its momentum.

The global scrubber systems market is segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Major manufacturing industries such as cement, glass, chemical and petrochemical, food and agriculture, and pharmaceuticals are known for harmful gas emissions. Hence, the stringent environmental regulations imposed on these industries are driving the market. For instance, the cement industry is one of the major polluting industries as it releases nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) particulate during production. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the US has enforced the environmental compliance regulations through National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), which aims to minimize the emissions of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide at cement factories.

Scrubber Systems Market: Type Overview

The global scrubber systems market is segmented based on technology and industry verticals. Based on technology, the market is segmented into wet technology and dry technology. In terms of industry verticals, the market is categorized into marine, oil and gas, petrochemicals and chemicals, food and agricultural, wastewater treatment, healthcare, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).

