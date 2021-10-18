ECG Equipment Market report Covers Growing Strategies Used By Top Key Players 2028

An ECG or electrocardiography equipment is used to perform ECG procedures to monitor and record the heart’s electrical activity. ECG is a diagnostic tool used to perform an invasive procedure that helps to indicates heart-related diseases. ECG equipment consists of several leads connected to the human chest, legs, and arms to operate. These equipment are portable and smaller and require high-performance processing power, precision filtering, and integrated high-resolution graphics control, separated from the primary microcontroller device.

Here we have listed the top ECG Equipment Market companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Compumed, Inc.

Schiller

Bio-Equip

Welch Allyn

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardionet

Spacelabs Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries resulting in the temporary closure of numerous end-use industries for ECG equipment, thereby limiting the product demand. The impact of SARS-CoV-2 has changed across nations with alternating cardiovascular indications. The market payers from ECG equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ECG equipment in the global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Based on product, the global ECG equipment market is segmented into holter monitors, stress ECG systems, resting ECG systems, others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, and cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ECG Equipment Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ECG Equipment Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

