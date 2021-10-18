Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global cancer immunotherapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global cancer immunotherapy market to grow with a CAGR of 15.12% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on cancer immunotherapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on the cancer immunotherapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cancer immunotherapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cancer immunotherapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

? Increasing incidents of cancers

? Growth in healthcare expenditure

2) Restraints

? Lack of skilled healthcare professionals

3) Opportunities

? Increasing awareness about the cancer immunotherapy

Segment Covered

The global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area, therapy type, and end users.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapeutic Area

? Lung Cancer

? Melanoma

? Breast Cancer

? Colorectal Cancer

? Blood Cancer

? Prostate Cancer

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type

? Monoclonal Antibodies

? Immune System Modulators

? Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

? Cancer Vaccines

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by End Users

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers

? Clinics

? Cancer Research Centers

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

? GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

? AstraZeneca

? Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

? Immunomedics, Inc.

? F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

? Eli Lilly and Company

? Pfizer, Inc.

? Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

? Amgen, Inc.

? Novartis AG

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cancer immunotherapy market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cancer immunotherapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cancer immunotherapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

