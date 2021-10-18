Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market is Booming Worldwide with Leading Players – Armstrong Flooring, Dixie Home, Forbo Flooring Systems, Gerflor Group, Interface, Inc. and Others

An exclusive Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapidly growing population coupled with increasing urbanization. Also, consumers are seen to develop an inclination towards interior decoration. This factor is further likely to promote market growth in the future. However, increasing environmental concerns may negatively influence the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, renovation and remodeling activities are expected to offer symbolic growth prospects for key players operating in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market.

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring or LVT flooring provides durable three-dimensional printing technology to add depth and realism with a high performance wear layer to vinyl tiles. It offers the option of a less permanent flooring compared to wooden or ceramic tiles. Vinyl tiles are resistant to dents, heat, and moisture damage. Increasing per capita income and growing inclination towards luxury living is propelling the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market in the forecast period.

Armstrong Flooring

Dixie Home

Forbo Flooring Systems

Gerflor Group

Interface, Inc.

LG Hausys, Ltd.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market.

