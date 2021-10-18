Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market Size: Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2030

The global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market will grow by US$ 37 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the given forecast period.

Hard Drives is a device which reads and writes data on a hard disk. It is a largest and main data storage hardware device in a computer.

The key driver for the market growth is increase in sales of hard disk drive market is due to steadying rise of the laptop market and growth of hard disk drives in cloud and other enterprise applications. The major restraint for the market growth is that increasing consumer preference towards smartphones and tablets also shift in use of centralized cloud server for data storage.

The global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market is segregated on the basis of Type as External Hard Drives and Internal Hard Drives. Based on Application the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market is segmented in Personal Use and Business Use. Based on End-User the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market is segmented in Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Based on Mode, the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market is segmented in 3.5 inch, 2.5 inch, and 1.8 inch.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105110

The global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Samsung, Sandisk, Kingston Digital, Corsair, Plextor, Adata, WD, Seagate, Hitachi, Intel, and others are among the major players in the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market has been segmented as below:

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By Type

External Hard Drives

Internal Hard Drives

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By Application

Personal Use

Business Use

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By End-User

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By Mode

3.5 inch

2.5 inch

1.8 inch

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) Market, By Company

Samsung

Sandisk

Kingston Digital

Corsair

Plextor

Adata

WD

Seagate

Hitachi

Intel

The report covers:

Global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Samsung, Sandisk, Kingston Digital, Corsair, Plextor, Adata, WD, Seagate, Hitachi, Intel, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Posts:

urinary tract infection market cell culture media market blood bags market antibiotic residue test kits market digital PCR (dPCR) and real time PCR (qPCR) market residue testing market biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market artificial pancreas device system market shoulder replacement market DNA test kits market brain monitoring devices market vaginal sling market vaccine storage equipment market spirulina market intraoperative imaging market zoonotic disease treatment market immuno oncology assays market human liver model market hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market dental consumables market cell therapy market artificial joints market veterinary rapid test market urology devices market orthopedic medical imaging market therapeutic BCG vaccines market surgical tourniquets market sirolimus market RNA therapy market RNAi technology market minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market medical dynamometer market medical device security market liver fibrosis drug market lithotripsy devices market home testing kits market helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) non-invasive testing market gummy vitamin market exosomes market elderly nutrition market disposable ostomy bags market dental biomaterials market cough suppressant drugs market