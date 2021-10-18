Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size By Type: Forecast 2020-2030

The global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market will grow by US$ 421 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.8 % in the given forecast period.

Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process. They used in surface preparing and finishing applications in metalworking and woodworking, amongst others. These discs are easy to handle and can be used with portable machines.

The increasing global population, supported by their improved purchasing power, demands for a better infrastructure and Increased demand for automotive where it is used for various applications include eliminating defects on surfaces and painted bodies, preparing primed and painted surfaced, rotary and orbital sanding, etc. is driving factors for the metal industry growth.

The global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market is segregated on the basis of Type as Adhesive Backed Sandpaper, Velvet Backed Sandpaper, and Others. Based on Application the global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market is segmented in Wood, Metal, Varnishing, and Others.

The global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

3M, Saint-Gobain, Klingspor Inc., Nihon Kenshi, Sunmight, Hermes Abrasives, Ekamant, United Abrasives Inc., Carborundum Universal, amongst others, and others are among the major players in the global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market has been segmented as below:

Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market, By Type

Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

Velvet Backed Sandpaper

Others

Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market, By Application

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Paper Backing Adhesive Discs Market, By Company

3M

Saint-Gobain

Klingspor Inc.

Nihon Kenshi

Sunmight

Hermes Abrasives

Ekamant

United Abrasives Inc.

Carborundum Universal

amongst others

The report covers:

Global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market sizes from 2016 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2019-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include 3M, Saint-Gobain, Klingspor Inc., Nihon Kenshi, Sunmight, Hermes Abrasives, Ekamant, United Abrasives Inc., Carborundum Universal, amongst others, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Paper Backing Adhesive Discs industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Paper Backing Adhesive Discs market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making.

